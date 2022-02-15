Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $164,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $69,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $13,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 777,694 shares of company stock valued at $109,129,897. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.26.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.