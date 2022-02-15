Argon (ARGON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $84,480.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $686,138.75 and approximately $84,480.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.72 or 0.07026816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.09 or 1.00278049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,753,201 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

