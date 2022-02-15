Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

