Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ATSPT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 1,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.