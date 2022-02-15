ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an outperfrom rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.60.

Shares of ARX opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.54. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$15.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

