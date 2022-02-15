APY.Finance (APY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $334,809.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $334,809.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.55 or 0.07055115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.57 or 0.99917102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,034,382 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

