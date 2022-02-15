AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at DA Davidson

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. 13,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35.

In related news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $3,339,879.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $1,610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,740,293 shares of company stock valued at $706,244,930. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,011,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.