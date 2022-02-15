Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $210.00 at Tigress Financial

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $198.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,375,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.