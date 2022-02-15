Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Trading Down 0.3%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.41. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 1,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Aperam alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.