Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a $1,059.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,312.71.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $19.29 on Friday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.