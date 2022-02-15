Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ANSLY stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.