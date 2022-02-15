Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ANSLY stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69.
Ansell Company Profile
