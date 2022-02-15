ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $555.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.23. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

