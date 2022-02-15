Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,352.22 ($45.36).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,569.50 ($48.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £47.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,205 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,014.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,626 ($49.07).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

