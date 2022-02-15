Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

ANGI stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Allen Holding Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Angi by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Angi by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 467,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in Angi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

