Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $250.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

