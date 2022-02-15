Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,393,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $910,065,000 after buying an additional 3,284,814 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 437.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 365.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 320.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,239,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,946,000 after buying an additional 2,469,383 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

