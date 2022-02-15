Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

