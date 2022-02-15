Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

