Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

