Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,248.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,751,000 after buying an additional 343,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.08 and a 200 day moving average of $226.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of -779.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.56.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

