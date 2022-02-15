Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 675 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

