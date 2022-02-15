Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Reaches $2.23 on Top Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $565.87 million and $69.09 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00005043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,827,208 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.