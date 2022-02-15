Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $140.88

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCC traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.06. 32,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.