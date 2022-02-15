Analysts Set Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT at €85.18

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.18 ($96.80).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAX shares. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($87.27) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX traded down €0.70 ($0.80) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €68.35 ($77.67). The stock had a trading volume of 64,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.41. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €62.10 ($70.57) and a 1 year high of €76.05 ($86.42). The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.