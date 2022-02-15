Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of TU opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. TELUS’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 137.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in TELUS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.