Analysts Set Expectations for Republic Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

NYSE RSG opened at $118.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.