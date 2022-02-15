Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price at $47.63

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of DISH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 51,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
