Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price at $47.63

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 51,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.