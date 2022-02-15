Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) PT at $640.00

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($8.66) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.33 on Friday. British Land has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.