Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $7.48

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

BTG opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

