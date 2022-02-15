Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $30.56

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 70,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 38,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,002. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

