Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.45.

RNW opened at C$16.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.16. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

