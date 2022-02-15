Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNH Industrial’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.59 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,493,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 772,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

