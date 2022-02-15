Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westlake Chemical Partners.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. 34,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $946.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.