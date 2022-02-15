Analysts Expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vtex.
Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of VTEX traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. 1,212,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,880. Vtex has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.
Vtex Company Profile
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
