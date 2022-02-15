Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.08). Visteon posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Visteon by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

VC traded up $5.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.07. 1,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 2.04.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

