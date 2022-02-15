Analysts Expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON posted earnings per share of ($2.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RumbleON.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RumbleON by 61.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RumbleON by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RumbleON by 91.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RumbleON by 62.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RumbleON (RMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.