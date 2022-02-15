Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce sales of $58.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.54 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $243.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 7,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,705. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.