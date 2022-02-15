Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. HP posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,162,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,529. HP has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

