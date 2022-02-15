Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,423 shares of company stock worth $9,576,511. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

DLB traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.31. 493,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,485. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

