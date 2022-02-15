Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJRI traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. 7,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,082. The firm has a market cap of $817.50 million, a PE ratio of -44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

