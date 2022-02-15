Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO opened at $8.14 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $779.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

