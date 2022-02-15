Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYNE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 400,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,516. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

