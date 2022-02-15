Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

