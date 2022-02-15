Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.34 Million

Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $147.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.71 million to $151.00 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $535.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $540.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $806.29 million, with estimates ranging from $649.95 million to $967.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

STNG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,146. The stock has a market cap of $892.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

