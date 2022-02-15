Analysts Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.72). Outset Medical reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.48. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $62,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,018. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

