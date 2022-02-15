Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce sales of $15.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $17.15 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.77 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Ajax.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

