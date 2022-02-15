Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post $610,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. Gevo reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gevo.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

GEVO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,186. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

