Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. FOX reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. 35,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,913. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

