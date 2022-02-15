Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post $1.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,780. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,803 shares of company stock worth $174,050. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,838,000. Amundi bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after buying an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,535,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

