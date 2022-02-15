Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Amtech Systems updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASYS opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.35. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a PE ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amtech Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

